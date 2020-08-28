Shots-fired investigation leads to drug bust at Lancaster apartment, police say

Officers investigating a shots-fired call say they found 3 lbs. of suspected marijuana and other illicit substances in the home of Destiny Mojica and James Figueroa

LANCASTER, Pa. — A man and woman from Lancaster are facing drug charges after officers investigating a shots-fired call on the 500 block of South Lime Street found three pounds of marijuana and other illicit substances inside their apartment, Lancaster Police say.

James Figueroa, 26, and Destiny Mojica, 24, are both charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts each of possession of controlled substance (Oxycodone and Alprazolam), and possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

The incident occurred Thursday around 11:40 a.m., when police received a report of shots fired on the 500 block of S. Lime St. It was not clear whether the shots were fired from inside an apartment or fired toward the apartment from outside, police say.

Responding officers checked the area and were unable to locate any suspects or damage outside, according to police. The officers made contact with a resident at the specific address made in the 911 call and were allowed to check inside the residence to ensure no one there was injured or in danger, police say.

While inside, officers observed suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police. The officers contacted the Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit, which responded to the scene, police say.

After requesting and receiving a search warrant for the apartment, officers discovered approximately three pounds of marijuana and quantities of Oxycodone and Alprazolam, materials sometimes used in packaging and selling marijuana, and two semi-automatic handguns, police say.

Police consulted with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office before charging Figueroa and Mojica, both of whom are residents of the apartment.