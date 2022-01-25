Police search for suspect in Sunday morning shooting that injured one person in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are searching for the suspect in a Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured in Lancaster.
The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the first block of Chesapeake Street, according to Lancaster Police.
Officers responded to a shots-fired called in the area and also to a local hospital, where an adult male victim had arrived with a gunshot wound, police said.
Officials say the victim is expected to survive.
An investigation determined the suspect to be 30-year-old Janieca Rivera of Lancaster. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, charging her with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Police are still attempting to locate Rivera and are looking for information on her whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Willard Smith at (717) 735-3301.