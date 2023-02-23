Police: Man shooting at squirrel fires shot into neighbor's nursery while baby slept inside

The incident occurred Friday morning in Warwick Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. Charges are pending against the shooter, police say

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing potential charges after police say he fired a projectile into the nursery of a neighbor's home -- while a baby slept in the room -- during his attempt to shoot a squirrel.

The incident occurred last Friday around 11:2% a.m. on the 100 block of Guilder Place in Warwick Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The investigation began when a homeowner contacted authorities after a neighbor told her they'd heard a noise that sounded like a gunshot, police said. The woman went into the nursery of her home to check on her child, and noticed debris on the floor and a hole in the room's drywall.

As she removed her sleeping child from a crib in the room, the homeowner discovered new damage to the crib caused by a projectile that had been fired into the room, authorities said.

The child was not injured, according to police.

Investigators processed the scene and interviewed neighbors in the area, police said.

A neighbor who lived nearby allegedly admitted to shooting at a squirrel during the same timeframe of the reported incident, according to police.

Later in the day, police said, a dead squirrel was found under a wood pile near the home that had been struck by gunfire.

The investigation into the incident continues, but charges against the shooter are pending, authorities say.