Lancaster County man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police charged a Lancaster County man with indecent assault after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old victim in Leola.

William Mattson, of Paradise Township, is charged with eight counts of indecent assault, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of indecent exposure and corruption of minors, according to State Police.

The victim reported Mattson's alleged sexual assault to troopers investigating a reported domestic incident, police say.

Mattson later admitted to the sexual assaults, according to police.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Denise Commins, who set bail at $50,000.

Mattson was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail, police say.