Serious motorcycle crash closes portion of Oregon Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are on the scene of a serious motorcycle crash that has shut down a portion of Oregon Pike near Bushong Road in Lancaster County.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for "an extended period of time," police say.

The crash was reported around 2:49 p.m.

Officers are directing traffic away from the scene at Oregon Pike and Creek Road, Oregon Pike and Bushong Road, and East Oregon Road and Becker Road, police say.