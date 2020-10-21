Serious motorcycle crash closes portion of Oregon Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are on the scene of a serious motorcycle crash that has shut down a portion of Oregon Pike near Bushong Road in Lancaster County.
The roadway is expected to remain closed for "an extended period of time," police say.
The crash was reported around 2:49 p.m.
Officers are directing traffic away from the scene at Oregon Pike and Creek Road, Oregon Pike and Bushong Road, and East Oregon Road and Becker Road, police say.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and take alternate routes of travel, police say.