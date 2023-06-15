Lancaster man sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for 2021 rape of a child

Geovanny Guzman-Cruz, 28, was convicted of several charges relating to the sexual assault following a three-day trial in March, prosecutors said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to 30 years in state prison following his conviction for rape of a child less than 13 years of age, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Geovanny Guzman-Cruz, 28, was sentenced to a 15- to 30-year prison term at a hearing last Thursday in Lancaster County Court, the DA's Office said.

In March, a Lancaster County jury convicted him of rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13, and endangering the welfare of children following a three-day trial, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick prosecuted the case and stressed at sentencing how the mandatory minimum sentence for rape of a child is 10 to 20 years in prison before recounting some of the testimony presented at trial – namely that the victim viewed Guzman-Cruz as a father figure and trusted him – and the violent nature of the offense.

“That does not justify the minimum sentence,” Haverstick said before asking for a sentence in the range of 14 to 30 years. “(Guzman-Cruz) had an opportunity to take responsibility after horribly abusing the victim and he didn’t. Now it’s time for him to pay for what he did to her.”

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker then ordered sentence. Guzman-Cruz must register as a lifetime sex offender and follow all requirements laid forth by Megan’s Law.

On Feb. 14, 2021, prosecutors said, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police received a report from a 12-year-old and her mother regarding a sexual assault that occurred in the 300 block of S. Queen St.

On Feb. 22, 2021, the victim was interviewed at the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance and detailed the abuse.

Guzman-Cruz was 26 at the time of the assault and was in a caretaking role at the time while the victim’s mother was at work.