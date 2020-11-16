Second person charged with unlawfully distributing intimate image of Lancaster County woman

Michael Kellish, of Lititz, allegedly received and redistributed the image from Aylin Sanchez, who took a picture of the woman from her ex-husband's watch.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A second person has been charged with unlawfully distributing a graphic photo of a Lancaster County woman last month, according to Manor Township Police.

Aylin Sanchez, 45, was charged in the case last week after police say she allegedly took the photo of the victim from her ex-husband's watch and distributed it to the victim's relatives and co-workers without the victim's permission.

At least one recipient of the photo was a minor, according to police.

Sanchez was charged with one count of obscene and other sexual materials and performances, one count of corruption of minors, four counts of harassment, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses.

Later last week, police announced they have charged a second person in the case.

Michael Kellish, 48, of Lititz, is one of the people Sanchez allegedly sent the photo to, police say. Kellish in turn sent the picture back to Sanchez's ex-husband, along with threatening messages, according to police.