Body found along Susquehanna River near Riverfront Park Northwest Trail, police say

MARIETTA, Pa. — For the second time in as many days, police are investigating after a body was found along the shore of the Susquehanna River.

On Monday, workers at the York Haven Hydro Station discovered the body of 32-year-old Ashley Dawn Taylor, of Newport, Perry County, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

On Tuesday, another body was found along the river, this time on the shore near the Riverfront Park Northwest Trail in Lancaster County by a kayaker, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

The body, which police have not yet identified, was found around 12:22 p.m., police say.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office took custody of the body and will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.