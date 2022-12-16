Man charged with burglary of two businesses in Columbia

Sean Kemberling, 36, is charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief in the incidents, which occurred Friday morning.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with burglary and other offenses relating to an attempted break-in at one Columbia business and a successful break-in at another, according to police.

Sean Kemberling, 36, of Columbia, is charged with two counts of burglary, one count of criminal trespass, one count of theft, and two counts of criminal mischief, according to Columbia Borough Police.

He is accused of breaking into and stealing electronic items from a Royer's Flower Shop on the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue and attempting to break into the Smoke Shop on the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue Friday morning, police said.

An employee at the Smoke Shop called police after observing surveillance footage of a suspect, later identified as Kemberling, attempting to kick through a door. A second employee inside the business heard the kicking, and reported seeing Kemberling attempt to enter through the business' drive-through window.

Kemberling was then seen on camera climbing onto the roof of the business, police said.

When officers arrived, they deployed a unmanned aerial vehicle and observed Kemberling still on the roof of the business. He was ordered to come down and was taken into custody, according to police.

Over the course of the investigation, police were informed of a break-in at the flower shop, located approximately one block away. The side door of the store was broken into and electronics were taken from the store, according to police.