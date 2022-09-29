Columbia man will serve up to 10 years in prison for corruption of minors, possession of child porn

Scott Strausbaugh, 36, admitted to contacting a minor victim on Facebook to engage in a sexual relationship and was convicted of sharing explicit photos and videos.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will serve 4 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in one case to corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor and being convicted of five charges related to possession and dissemination of child pornography in another case, according to the county district attorney's office.

Scott Strausbaugh, 36, of Columbia, was convicted of the child pornography charges in April.

He entered a guilty plea in the other case, admitting he contacted a minor victim on Facebook in order to engage in a sexual relationship.

He was sentenced in a hearing last week in the Lancaster County Courthouse.

Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart prosecuted the case.

Swinehart presented evidence and testimony during the April trial that Strausbaugh had uploaded and shared multiple digital images and video files of children under the age of 18 engaged in a prohibited sexual act or the simulation of such acts on March 5 and 6 of 2020.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a CyberTipline report five days later, which was forwarded to Columbia Borough Police Detective Matthew Leddy on April 15, 2020.