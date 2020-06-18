Schreiber Pediatric's annual Rubber Duckie Race fundraiser switches to online format this year

The 32nd annual event will be streamed live on Saturday, Sept. 13, organizers said. Duckies are on sale from July 1 through Sept. 12 at the Schreiber website.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development's Rubber Duckie Race will go to a virtual format this year, the center announced Thursday.

The 32nd annual event, which is one of the Lancaster County center's biggest fundraisers, will be held Sept. 13 with a special online format.

This year, there will be no in-person festival or dropping of duckies into the Conestoga River at Lancaster County Park. Instead, there will be a live Duckie online event on Sept. 13 to determine prize winners.

The top prize is $10,000, organizers said.

Tickets for the event will be on sale from July 1 through Sept. 12, and are available for purchase at Schreiber's website, or at Schreiber's Financial Development Office (a.k.a. "Duckie Central"), located at 610 Community Way in Lancaster.

The theme of this year's event is "Choose Your Own Adventure," and features some of the most popular souvenir Duckies from recent years, including dinosaurs, unicorns and cows. And to remember health care heroes in your life, doctors, nurses and other medical duckies are available, event organizers said.

COVID-19 caused this shift to a virtual Duckie race, and there will be other ways this year’s event will look different, organizers said.

First, Schreiber supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets online to limit personal contact during Duckie transactions. Also, look for lots of fun, new content on Schreiber’s Duckie page, particularly contests and biographies of some of this year’s souvenir Duckies.