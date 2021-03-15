Schreiber Center launches raffle to support local businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

Schreiber will buy the cards, put them in five sponsored coffee cups and sell raffle tickets for the cups.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development has launched Schreiber’s Cup O’ Cards.

The fundraiser will give hundreds of dollars in gift cards to local restaurants and businesses. Schreiber will buy the cards, put them in five sponsored coffee cups and sell raffle tickets for the cups.

Raffle tickets range from $10 to $100.

“This idea also will allow us to help some of the businesses that have supported us through the years, like Lancaster Dispensing Co. and CR Lapp’s," said Schreiber President James DeBord in a press release.

The proceeds from the Schreiber Cup O’ Cards will also benefit the services and programs of Schreiber.

Schreiber is a nonprofit organization that provides physical, occupational and speech-language therapies. The organization also provides educational and recreational programs for children in central Pennsylvania.