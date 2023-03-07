School District of Lancaster begins search for superintendent anew after candidate withdraws

Dr. Rocky Torres, who was originally slated to take over the district in July, withdrew his candidacy “based on unsuccessful contract negotiations."

Dr. Ricardo "Rocky" Torres, who was originally slated to take over in July, recently declined the position “based on unsuccessful contract negotiations."

In a press release, the school board said they are considering their next steps. The board says it will not take any action on this matter at tonight's meeting, but they will take public comments.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Lincoln Middle School, located at 1001 Lehigh Ave in Lancaster.