School District of Lancaster agrees on new superintendent

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The School District of Lancaster has reached an agreement with a new superintendent following failed negotiations with their former pick.

The board of directors will vote on May 2 to appoint Dr. Keith Miles Jr. as the district's next superintendent.

The district reached an agreement in principle with Dr. Miles on Monday, according to a press release put out by the district.

His contract will take effect on July 1 and details will be available following the board vote.

“Lancaster is such a culturally rich and diverse community, and I look forward to working together with the Lancaster Board of Directors, district staff, parents, students, and community members to deliver on the district's promise,” Dr. Miles said in the press release.

“Until every student is academically and emotionally prepared to enter college or the workforce, our work is not done. Working together, we can and we will close achievement gaps and change trajectories for the youth of Lancaster and their families," he continued.

Dr. Miles interviewed with the board and visited district schools, including meetings with top administrators and association leaders.

He currently serves as superintendent at Bridgeton Public Schools, a diverse 6,000-student district in Bridgeton, NJ.

Previously, he served as assistant superintendent at Trenton Public Schools and as a principal in Camden (N.J.) City School District and Olney Charter High School in Philadelphia.

For the first seven years of his career, Dr. Miles taught biology at Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Md. He holds bachelor’s degrees in Spanish Language and Literature and Biology and a doctorate in educational administration from George Washington University.

“I appreciate the board’s commitment and thoughtful approach to this process, particularly in considering community feedback and the unique needs of our district,” school board president Robin Goodson said. “I believe Dr. Miles is a worthy leader, and I know our community and staff will welcome him and move our school district forward as a team.”

The board’s meeting on May 2, which was originally scheduled to be a committee of the whole meeting, will now be a voting meeting.