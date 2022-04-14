Police: Bitcoin scam costs Lancaster County man $13,000

Police say the Clay Township man bought $13,000 worth of bitcoin, which the scammers quickly depleted.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County say a Clay Township man was duped out of $13,000 in a case of email fraud involving bitcoin.

The incident was reported to authorities Tuesday by a resident on Meadowlark Drive, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The victim told police he responded to an electronic message that instructed him to purchase $13,000 in bitcoin using money from his savings account.

After the victim complied, the bitcoin accounts were immediately depleted, costing the victim the money he'd used to purchase it, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.