Police: Bitcoin scam costs Lancaster County man $13,000

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County say a Clay Township man was duped out of $13,000 in a case of email fraud involving bitcoin.
The incident was reported to authorities Tuesday by a resident on Meadowlark Drive, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.
The victim told police he responded to an electronic message that instructed him to purchase $13,000 in bitcoin using money from his savings account.
After the victim complied, the bitcoin accounts were immediately depleted, costing the victim the money he'd used to purchase it, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation, police say.
Residents are reminded to use caution when responding to electronic messages, especially those that ask them to purchase anything or provide personal information.