Nothin' But a Bad Time: Scammer posing as 'glam-metal' singer bilks woman out of $10,000, police say

The victim used a cash exchange app to send the money, believing she was in direct contact with the singer, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say a Lancaster County woman lost more than $10,000 in an online scam where the suspect was posing as the lead singer from a prominent "glam-metal" band.

The victim, a Penn Township resident, told police she believed she was in direct contact with the singer, and transferred the money using a cash exchange app.

"The NLCRPD reminds citizens to make certain that they are dealing with when making electronic transaction," police said in a press release. "If there is a doubt do not do the transfer. If the situation is too good to be true – it is very likely a scam."

While the police department did not identify which singer the scammer was impersonating, the final bit of advice in the press release offered a tantalizing hint.