Lancaster County

Saturday afternoon crash leaves one man dead in Lancaster County

Lawrence Adams, 75, of Reading, was driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Elizabeth Township when his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a car.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon.

Lawrence Adams, 75, of Reading, was driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Elizabeth Township, when his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a car.

The Coroner's office responded to the scene of the crash just before 1 p.m. and pronounced Adams dead at the scene.

Adams was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. The cause and manner of death are currently pending.

