Saturday afternoon crash leaves one man dead in Lancaster County

Lawrence Adams, 75, of Reading, was driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Elizabeth Township when his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a car.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon.

Lawrence Adams, 75, of Reading, was driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Elizabeth Township, when his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a car.

The Coroner's office responded to the scene of the crash just before 1 p.m. and pronounced Adams dead at the scene.