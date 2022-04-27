Pedestrian killed in Lancaster County hit-and-run crash

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on the 1800 block of Rockvale Road in West Lampeter Township. The victim, 43-year-old Samuel King, was found dead at the scene.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in West Lampeter Township.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on the 1800 block of Rockvale Road, West Lampeter Township Police say.

Officers who were dispatched for the report of an unconscious man on the roadway discovered the victim lying on the side of the road, suffering from serious head injuries, according to police. A damaged scooter was found nearby.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was also dispatched to the scene. Police say the victim, 43-year-old Samuel S. King of Houser Road in West Lampeter Township, was pronounced dead.

After a daylong investigation, police located the suspected striking vehicle at about 2:30 p.m.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

The crash remains under investigation.