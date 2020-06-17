Saint John Neumann Catholic School will open in Lancaster this fall, replacing Saint Anne Catholic

Faculty, students, and staff are expected to move into the new building in September once construction is completed, Bishop Ronald Gainer said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A new Catholic school will open its doors in Lancaster this fall, Bishop Ronald Gainer and Rev. Daniel F.X. Powell announced Wednesday.

Saint John Neumann Catholic School, a pre-K through eighth grade educational facility, will open in August. It will replace Saint Anne Catholic School, which closed this year.

“The opening of Saint John Neumann Catholic School, which from the beginning was to replace Saint Anne Catholic School, has been a long time in the making," said Gainer. "I am very pleased to see this project nearing completion and to know that Saint John Neumann Catholic School will be open for the upcoming academic year.

“This school will offer the same excellent spiritual and academic formation our St. Anne, St. John Neumann and all Catholic school parents have come to expect.”

Powell, the executive pastor of Saint Anne and the pastor of Saint John Neumann Parish, said he is excited to welcome the Saint Anne community to the Parish campus.

“The 96 year Saint Anne School tradition will be the foundation upon which we will write the next chapter of our school's history," Powell said. "Saint Anne School is closing, then simply moving to Saint John Neumann and reopening with a new name but the same history. While our name and location will change, our history and tradition continue.”

Saint Anne Catholic School, located at Saint Anne Parish in downtown Lancaster, has been a joint ministry of Saint Anne and Saint John Neumann parishes.The pastors of both parishes first approached Bishop Gainer several years ago with a proposal to transition the school from Saint Anne Parish to Saint John Neumann Parish.

Parents currently attending Saint Anne School have been kept well informed of the pending change and many families have already committed to transfer to Saint John Neumann School, Gainer said.

Due to construction delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Saint John Neumann Catholic School classes will temporarily be held in the Saint Anne School building until construction of the Saint John Neumann School’s facility is finished in the early fall.

Faculty, staff, students and administration to move into the new facility in September.