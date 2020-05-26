RRTA will resume normal bus service on June 1

3 routes will operate on modified schedules, and the Downtown Lancaster Loop will continue to be non-operational at this time, RRTA said.

The Red Rose Transit Authority announced that normal bus service on almost all routes will resume on Monday, June 1.

Three routes will resume with schedule modifications, the RRTA said. Those routes are:

Route 16/Millersville

Route 20/Greenfield

Route 21/Gap

The Route 6/Downtown Lancaster Loop is still not operating at this time, the RRTA said.

RRTA’s normal bus service is the bus service that went into effect August 26, 2019. The schedules can be found on the RRTA website or in the printed Ride Guide schedule booklet dated August 26, 2019.

The new schedules for the three routes with schedule modifications can be found on the RRTA website or copies will be available at Queen Street Station. Copies can also be mailed to customers upon request, the RRTA said.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, RRTA has been operating a Saturday service schedule on weekdays since March 30, and added more service on May 11.

RRTA said it will continue, if able, a “Rear Door Entry Policy” for all routes. All customers must board the bus from the rear door to help with social distancing from the bus operator.

Customers needing to use the kneeler will be allowed to use the front door, only needing to signal the driver and he/she will activate the kneeler, RRTA said.

Also, said RRTA, “no fare collection” will continue at this time. Free fares began March 23rd and will continue until further notice.

Due to Governor Wolf’s orders to “Stay At Home” and only travel for essential trips, RRTA requests that riders limit non-essential bus travel.