Lancaster County man pleads guilty to animal cruelty for using knife to cut out portion of dog's eye

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty for using a heated knife to remove a portion of a dog's eye last year, the Pennsylvania SPCA said Tuesday.

Roy Martin, of New Holland, admitted to heating the knife and cutting out a "cherry eye" -- an inflamed or prolapsed gland of the third eyelid -- from an English Bulldog puppy on July 3, 2020, the PSPCA said.

The agency's Humane Enforcement Team was contacted by a veterinarian when the dog's owner brought it in for treatment, according to the PSPCA.

The dog, purchased from Martin, was missing a portion of its eye's anatomy, the PSPCA said. No surgical or veterinary records, nor explanation for this condition, were provided to the purchaser.

Upon investigation, Martin admitted to removing a portion of the dog's eye in the kitchen of his residence without any anesthesia or pain medication, the PSPCA said.

As part of Martin's plea, he surrendered 17 dogs to the PSPCA on June 30. He will undergo two years of unsupervised probation and be prohibited from owning, contacting, controlling, possessing, or gaining financial profit from dogs for five years, the PSPCA said.