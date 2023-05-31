Portion of Route 722 outside Lititz, Lancaster County, will be closed for box culvert replacement project

PennDOT said the road will be closed on Monday, and traffic will be detoured through September.

LITITZ, Pa. — A portion of Route 772 just west of Lititz Borough in Lancaster County will be closed next week so that workers can replace a box culvert and relocate a water line, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

The work site is located on Route 772 at Pfautz Avenue, between Longenecker Road and Sensenich Drive, PennDOT said.

On Monday, June 5 (weather permitting), the bridge carrying Route 772 over the culvert will be closed, and traffic will be detoured along Fruitville Pike, Lititz Road, Woodcrest Avenue, Second Avenue, and Route 501, according to PennDOT.

Pfautz Avenue will also be closed at the intersection with Route 772, PennDOT said. Traffic will be detoured along Longenecker Road, Pinewood Avenue, and Sensenich Drive.

The project consists of a box culvert replacement, minor approach work and guide rail updates.

The detours are expected to be lifted before the start of the school year, PennDOT said, and all work is expected to be completed by September 5.