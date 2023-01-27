Route 441 in Lancaster County will remain closed until early next week, PennDOT says

The road has been closed since Thursday, when it was discovered that a retaining wall in the area was posing a hazard to the roadway. A detour is in place.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County roadway will be closed through the weekend while workers repair a damaged retaining wall that is creating a hazard, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday.

A portion of Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township, just south of the Columbia Borough, was closed Thursday when the hazard was discovered, PennDOT said.

The road will remain closed until early next week, while crews work to stabilze the area, according to PennDOT.

In the meantime, a detour using Route 999, Route 741 and Route 30 remains in place.

