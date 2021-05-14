Route 322 closure at Route 222 interchange in Lancaster County goes into effect tonight

The closure will be in place through 6 a.m. Monday, according to PennDOT. A detour will be in place while the closure is in effect.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Friday reminded drivers in Ephrata and West Earl townships in Lancaster County Route 322 will be closed at the Route 222 interchange over the weekend while contractors work on opening the new diverging diamond interchange currently under construction.

The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said.

Should weather impact the planned closure, it will be rescheduled for the same hours next weekend, May 21-May 24.

The on ramps from Route 322 to northbound and southbound Route 222 will remain open, according to PennDOT.

A detour will be in place while the closure is in effect, PennDOT said.

Motorists traveling eastbound on Route 322 from west of the interchange who wish to continue east or access northbound Route 222 should travel south on Route 222 to the Route 772/Brownstown/Rothsville Exit, then take northbound Route 222 to Route 322 and proceed east, or continue north on Route 222. This nine-mile detour takes about 10 minutes to travel, according to PennDOT.

Motorists traveling westbound on Route 322 from east of the interchange who wish to continue west or access southbound Route 222 should travel north on Route 222 to the Route 272/.PA Turnpike/Denver Exit, then take southbound Route 222 to Route 322 and proceed west, or continue on southbound Route 222. This 10.5-mile detour takes about 11 minutes to travel, PennDOT said.

Once the detour is lifted, the interchange will be transitioned into the new diverging diamond configuration, according to PennDOT.

Emergency vehicles and horse-drawn carriages will be able to pass through the work zone during the closure, PennDOT said.

The project consists of improving and reconfiguring the Route 322/Route 222 interchange into a diverging diamond interchange, PennDOT said. The current condition at this interchange is a standard diamond interchange with traffic signals at the ramp intersection with Route 322.

The diverging diamond interchange configuration improves safety by eliminating conflicts with left turns and through movements and improves operations by providing dedicated turn lanes and decreasing backlogs onto the Route 222 mainline, according to PennDOT.

It also enhances non-motorized modes of transportation by improving sidewalk connectivity along Route 322, PennDOT said.

The $10.9 million project includes pavement resurfacing, reconstruction and widening, ramp reconfiguration, new traffic signals, drainage, signs, sidewalks, storm water management, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous construction from Pleasant Valley Road to just east of Hahnstown Road in Ephrata and West Earl townships, Lancaster County.