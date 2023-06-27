Portion of Route 30 in Lancaster County will be briefly shut down today due to blasting work at nearby construction site

The shutdown will affect traffic in both directions between New Holland Pike and Route 222, Manheim Township Police said. Traffic will be held for 5-10 minutes.

LANCASTER, Pa. — For the second time in eight days, a portion of Route 30 in Lancaster County will be shut down Tuesday so that construction workers can perform blasting work.

The highway will be shut down briefly in both directions between Route 222 and New Holland Pike at 1 p.m., according to Manheim Township Police.

Marked police vehicles will be stopping traffic and holding it in place while the blasting work is done, police said. The shutdown will last between five and 10 minutes, the department said.