Route 30 closed for hours after crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Route 30 both east and westbound was closed for hours early Sunday morning following a crash in Paradise Township, emergency dispatch said.
Emergency services were dispatched to Route 30 between La Park Avenue and Black Horse Road around 2:53 a.m. for a crash. It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
County dispatch said there were injuries reported and an unknown number of people were taken to the hospital.
Route 30 in both directions is now back open according to emergency dispatch.