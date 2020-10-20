Route 283 will have lane restrictions in both directions while workers repair damage done in vehicle crash, PennDOT says

The lane restrictions will be in the area of the State Road Exit, according to PennDOT. Drivers are advised to be cautious.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County motorists will face lane restrictions in both directions on Route 283 while workers repair damage done to the concrete median in a vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The affected area is at the Landisville Exit of Route 283 in East Hempfield Township, PennDOT said.

The crash occurred at the work zone where a PennDOT contractor is widening and reconstructing Route 722 (also known as State Road) at the Route 283 exit for Landisville.

Both westbound and eastbound passing lanes of Route 283 are expected to be closed by noon today. The closures are expected to be in place throughout the day.