Root's Country Market in Lancaster County offers Saturday flea markets

The popular East Hempfield Township farmer's market is usually only open Tuesdays, but will offer 13 flea market dates from April through November

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Root's Country Market & Auction, the popular East Hempfield Township farmer's market, announced on its website that it will host Saturday flea markets on 13 weekends from April through November.

It's a new offering at Roots, which is normally only open on Tuesdays, with an occasional Saturday event.

"We will be selling antiques, collectibles, unique and handmade items," the market said on its website. "Lots of local flavor and décor types of items will also be available."

The flea markets will also have food vendors and food trucks available, the announcement said. The flea market stands will be set up on both sides of Graystone Road. It will be an open-air market, with a few of Roots' buildings open as well, the market said.

Vendor applications are still being accepted, according to the Roots website. Spaces are $20, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The grounds will be open for setup from 6-8 a.m.