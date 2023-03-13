Police: Landlord cited for slapping former tenant

Ronald Conley, 47, of Lititz, is accused of slapping a 38-year-old tenant and her 17-year-old son as they moved out of an apartment they were renting last Friday.

LITITZ, Pa. — A Lancaster County landlord has been cited for harassment after police say he struck a former tenant during a dispute.

The incident occurred Friday on the 100 block of West Lexington Road in Warwick Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The landlord, Ronald Amos Conley, 47, of Lititz, allegedly slapped his 38-year-old tenant and her 17-year-old son in the face as they moved out of the apartment they were renting from him, police claim.