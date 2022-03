An unknown suspect or suspects threw bricks and rocks through windows of occupied homes in Paradise, Kinzers, Oxford and New Providence early Sunday, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating after several Lancaster County residents reported having rocks and bricks thrown through the windows of their homes over the weekend.

The incidents were reported in the early morning hours Sunday, police say. Police received reports from homeowners in Paradise, Kinzers, Oxford and New Providence.

At least five victims contacted authorities, police say.