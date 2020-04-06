Road work on section of Route 772 near Mount Joy in Lancaster County to begin Monday

There will be lane restrictions under daylight flagging beginning each day at 8:30 a.m., PennDOT said. Motorists may experience delays.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that work will continue next week on a project to repair and resurface a 1.5-mile section of Route 772 (Anderson Ferry Road/Marietta Avenue) from just east of the intersection with Union School Road in East Donegal Township to the intersection with Delta Street in Mount Joy Borough.

On Monday, the contractor will begin milling operations on Route 772 at the intersection with Koser Road/Sentz Drive in East Donegal Township, PennDOT said.

The contractor also will begin placing a leveling course on Route 772 from Union School Road in East Donegal Township to the current closure at School Lane in Mount Joy Borough, according to PennDOT.

There will be lane restrictions under daylight flagging beginning each day at 8:30 a.m., PennDOT said. Motorists may experience delays.

A section of Route 772 from School Lane to New Haven Street in Mount Joy Borough was closed in late May for drainage upgrades, widening and sidewalk and ADA curb ramp work, PennDOT said.

A detour remains in place using Angle Street and Main Street (Route 230). Access is maintained to all residences within the work zone. The detour is expected to be in place until early October, according to PennDOT.

The $2,579,600 contract was awarded to Pennsy Supply, Inc. of Annville, Lebanon County. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of November, PennDOT said.