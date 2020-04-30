Road work on Route 772 near Mount Joy to begin May 6, PennDOT says

A 1.5-mile section of Anderson Ferry Road/Marietta Avenue will be repaired and resurfaced, restricting traffic to a single lane while the work is performed

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said road work on a 1.5-mile section of Route 772 (Anderson Ferry Road/Marietta Avenue) will begin on Wednesday, May 6.

The affected section of the road begins just east of the intersection with Union School Road in East Donegal Township and runs to the intersection with Delta Street in the borough of Mount Joy, PennDOT said.

During the project, the road will be restricted to a single lane, with daylight flagging. The road will be open to unrestricted traffic at night, according to PennDOT.

The project includes drainage upgrades and widening at the intersection of Route 772 and Locust Lane, PennDOT said.

These conditions will remain in place until Monday, June 1, after which Route 772 will be closed to through traffic from School Lane to New Haven Street in Mount Joy Borough, according to PennDOT.

A detour will be in place during the closure using Angle Street and Main Street (Route 230). Access will be maintained to all residences within the work zone, PennDOT said.

Work within this closed section of Route 772 includes drainage upgrades, widening and sidewalk and ADA curb ramp work.

The $2,579,600 contract was awarded on June 11, 2019, to Pennsy Supply, Inc. of Lebanon County, and includes roadway base replacement, inlet adjustment and repair work, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, full-width milling of the top layer of asphalt, resurfacing the two-lane roadway and shoulders with a 3-inch Superpave warm-mix asphalt overlay, coordinated utility work, pavement reconstruction, sidewalk and curb installation between School Lane and New Haven Street connecting residences and businesses to the Milanof-Schock Library and public park, and installation of new signs and pavement markings.

Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of November, PennDOT said.