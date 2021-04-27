Police: Lancaster County man arrested for alleged sexual contact with underage girl

Richard Musser Jr. is charged with corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Police have charged a 28-year-old Lancaster County man with statutory sexual assault and related offenses after he allegedly had sexual contact with an underage girl.

Richard Musser Jr., 28, of Ephrata Township, was arrested last Wednesday by Ephrata Borough Police. In addition to statutory sexual assault, Musser is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor, court records show.

Musser was arraigned on the charges and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.