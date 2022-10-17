Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims

Richard Boahene, 40, of East Hempfield Township, is charged with six felonies, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators.

Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township, is charged with six felonies, including delivery of a controlled substance, making false statements, and Medicaid fraud, according to the complaint.

Boahene is the owner of Qwik-Med Pharmacy on the 300 block of Locust Street in Columbia.

According to the 30-page complaint affidavit, Boahene changed the prescription of a confidential informant posing as a customer in October 2020. the informant asked Boahene if he could add additional Adderall pills to their prescription, claiming they owed pills to someone else.

Boahene allegedly added two pills to the prescription without consulting the doctor who wrote it, the complaint states.

When he was later asked about changing the prescription by investigators, Boahene allegedly claimed that the customer told him they needed extra pills because they "lost" some of them, the complaint states.

Investigators who executed a search warrant at Boahene's pharmacy later discovered more than 300 Adderall tablets were missing, according to the complaint.

Boahene allegedly explained the missing pills were the result of a "dispensing error" that he had not yet reported.

He also allegedly admitted to providing some customers more tablets than their prescriptions allowed, according to the complaint.

The investigation also determined that, over a two-year period from 2020 through this year, Boahene submitted fraudulent pharmacy claims to AmeriHealth, which later reimbursed his pharmacy with more than $80,000 in Medical Assistance Funding, according to the complaint.

Boahene also allegedly submitted and received payments from AmeriHealth for medical assistance recipients for prescriptions that were not received by patients, according to the complaint.