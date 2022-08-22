Police are investigating crash that killed motorcycle operator in Lancaster County

The motorcycle struck a sedan at Seitz Road and Manor Church Road in Manor Township, killing Ricardo Reyes, 35, of Mount Joy, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday night at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road in Manor Township.

The crash occurred around 7:22 p.m., according to Manor Township Police.

Emergency personnel dispatched to the scene found that a motorcycle had struck a sedan.

Ricardo Reyes, 35, of Mount Joy, the operator of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the sedan was not injured, according to police.

Reyes was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for a further examination. His cause and manner of death are currently pending, according to the coroner's office.

The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing, according to police.