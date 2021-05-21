Resurfacing work on Horseshoe Road, Hellers Church Road, and Route 772 in Lancaster County to begin next week

Work will be performed from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm, Mondays through Thursdays, with the possibility of some work on Fridays between the hours of 8:30 am and 3:30 pm.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A resurfacing project on Horseshoe Road, Hellers Church Road and Route 772 in East Lampeter, Upper Leacock and Leacock townships in Lancaster County is set to begin next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The project affects Horseshoe Road from Route 340 (Old Philadelphia Pike) in East Lampeter Township to the intersection with Hellers Church Road, then Hellers Church Road from the intersection with Horseshoe Road to Route 23 (West Main Street) in Upper Leacock Township.

Work also will be performed on Route 772 (Newport Road) from Centerville Road to Route 340 in Leacock Township, PennDOT said.

The project includes asphalt resurfacing, full width milling, base repair, drainage upgrades, guiderail updates, ADA curb ramps, line painting, and sign updates.

Work will be performed from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, with the possibility of some work on Fridays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., PennDOT said.

There will be short-term lane closures, but no lane closures will be permitted from 6-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, and from 3:30-6 p.m. on Fridays, according to PennDOT.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone, PennDOT said.

Work next week includes the installation of long-term construction signs, surveying, and other prep work. Physical work is expected to begin on or after June 1. The contractor will start on Route 772, then move operations to the other roadways as it wraps up, according to PennDOT.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $3,159,031 project.