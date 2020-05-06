Repeat offender jailed up to 10 years for selling fentanyl-laced heroin in Lancaster

Jose Valentin was caught on surveillance video selling drugs from a parked Jaguar in October 2017, prosecutors say

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years in state prison after he was caught on camera selling fentanyl-laced heroin from his Jaguar in 2017, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Jose M. Valentin, 53, was sentenced to 3 1/3 to 10 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher E. Miller said at sentencing that Valentin has not changed his behavior -- despite numerous prior convictions, including drug-dealing offenses -- therefore state prison is necessary to protect the community, the DA's Office said.

Miller, who won a trial conviction in March, showed jurors surveillance video of the drug transaction in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue on Oct. 13, 2017, according to the DA's Office.

A defense witness at trial was untruthful on the stand in order to protect Valentin, who was his dealer, Miller said at the sentencing hearing.

Regarding the arrest, Lancaster Police’s Selective Enforcement Unit was in the area for the surveillance detail, prosecutors said. Officers stopped a man who purchased drugs from Valentin; the man had five baggies of heroin that later tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.