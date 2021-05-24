Police: Lititz man killed in April 17 crash in Warwick Township had a blood alcohol content 8.5 times higher than the legal limit

Renny Joel Kline, 21, died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Warwick Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 21-year-old Lititz man who died in a single-vehicle crash on April 17 had a blood alcohol level that was 8.5 times higher than the legal limit at the time of the incident, according to forensic evidence released Monday by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Renny Joel Kline, of South Broad Street, died of injuries sustained in a rollover crash on Highlands Drive in Warwick Township at 1:04 a.m., police said

Investigators said Kline was driving on Highlands Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times before coming to a stop on its roof.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

An investigation concluded that there were several contributing factors to the crash, including excessive speed and Kline's blood alcohol level, which forensic testing determined was at .68 percent, well over the legal limit of .08 percent, police say.