Zipline your way through a Christmas light display at Lancaster County's Refreshing Mountain retreat

This year, the Stevens-based retreat is offering zipline or walk-through experiences to benefit local non-profit groups.

STEVENS, Pa. — Refreshing Mountain, a Lancaster County-based retreat and adventure center, announced Tuesday it's bringing back its Christmas light spectacular for another holiday season.

Since 2018, guests at Refreshing Mountain could zipline their way through a forest of light-adorned trees.

This year, in addition to the zipline course, Refreshing Mountain is offering a new walk-through experience to benefit local non-profit groups.

Also, new this year will be additional aerial views of the Christmas lights lit on the Refreshing Mountain property, the company said.

Refreshing Mountain is located at 455 Camp Road in Stevens.

Building upon the great support from the community in 2021, Refreshing Mountain is looking forward to providing a space for people to enjoy Christmas lights while giving back to local non-profits that serve their communities.

“Last year, the community gave over $18,600 to local non-profits via drive-thru donations," said office manager Justin Harnish. "We were blown away by their generosity, and we are beyond excited to see what this year holds."

Open Thursday through Sunday evenings from Nov. 25 to Jan. 8, Refreshing Mountain will have a winter wonderland decorated with hundreds of trees, buildings, and other structures.

“Basically, we put lights on anything that is standing still right now,” Harnish said, joking about the 100-acre property.

The walkthrough experience is donation based.

“Our heart is that anyone, regardless of their financial situation right now, can come and experience the lights with their friends and family. If they can support the local non-profits, that is great, but if not, that is fine too. We want to provide a refreshing, family memory that fits everyone’s price point,” said Harnish.

Guests are welcome to park and walk to the main adventure area where they can see the light displays, purchase a warm beverage, and enjoy a campfire.

For those wanting an elevated perspective of the lights, they can reserve space on any four of their outdoor adventures, including the brand new Aerial Adventure with three ziplines and a 30-foot descent through a column of Christmas lights.

Refreshing Mountain encourages advanced reservations, as most nights are expected to sell out.

In addition, those looking for indoor options can enjoy the family-friendly, private Escape Rooms.

Or if you would like to enjoy another new outdoor experience, axe throwing is now available for guests to enjoy.

Guests can also take in the lights and the adventures from the festive modern cabin rentals or hotel rooms.