Refresh Lancaster will provide shower services to the homeless at second location in the city

LANCASTER, Pa. — Refresh Lancaster, a collaboration between the Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Association and the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition, announced this week it will soon begin offering showers and medical consults for the homeless and other recipients at a second site in the city.

Beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m., the shower trailer and paramedic staff will offer services at the Lancaster County Food Hub, located at 812 N Queen St., the Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities said in a press release.

The service will be part of a pilot program at that location, and will continue every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. during the months of May and June. During that time, it will be evaluated for the potential of expanding to the site on a permanent basis, the authorities said.

The service at its new location is in addition to an existing service provided at Union Community Care on Fridays from 9-11 a.m., which is not in pilot and is part of the project’s ongoing operations, LCHRA said.

“We’re excited by the opportunity to expand this innovative program to meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors, and we appreciate the partnership of the Lancaster County Food Hub," said LCHRA Executive Director Justin Eby. "When people see the Refresh Lancaster trailer, they should know that it is an example of their County coming together to provide services that make our community better and healthier, every day."



Shower trailer programs, as pioneered on the West Coast by organizations such as LavaMae, provide necessary hygiene services to people who may not otherwise have access. They also provide an important entry point for persons in need of services to other medical and social programs, LCHRA said.