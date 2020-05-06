RecoveryLancaster.com launches to help Lancaster County businesses get funding, PPE

The website was launched by the Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County announced on Friday launch of a new website, RecoveryLancaster.com, to help guide Lancaster County-based businesses on the path to reopening and recovery after months of economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RecoveryLancaster.com is the primary resource for grant funding, personal protective equipment, public health issues, data analysis and other information related to the $33.4 million Lancaster County Economic Recovery Plan approved by the Board of Lancaster County Commissioners in May, the website's organizers said in a press release.

The site will be the main access point to both the $25 million Small Business Recovery & Sustainability Fund and $6 million in free PPE, the two key programs in Phase One of the Economic Recovery Plan, according to Lancaster Chamber President and CEO Tom Baldrige.

“RecoveryLancaster.com is central command for all that the Economic Recovery Plan was created to do for Lancaster County’s small businesses – the heartbeat of our community,’’ Baldrige said. “Apply for grants. Register for free PPE. Gain public health information. Subscribe to a newsletter for email updates. It is all at RecoveryLancaster.com.”

Beginning at noon on Monday, June 8, Lancaster County-based businesses with 100 or fewer employees can register at RecoveryLancaster.com for kits with PPE-related items including face masks, hand sanitizer and thermometers.

The supply is significant and is intended to serve most of Lancaster County’s small businesses, Baldrige said.

The grant application portal will open to Lancaster County-based businesses with 20 or fewer employees at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 15; it will remain open through 6:59 p.m. Friday, June 19.

Grants will not be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis; individuals have five days to submit applications.

Businesses are also encouraged to review the criteria for submissions on RecoveryLancaster.com prior to June 15.

The first phase of the funding program will offer grant opportunities totaling $10 million.

Once the application portal closes, the grant committee will begin evaluating all applications received. Those meeting the criteria and demonstrating the greatest need will be sent to the Lancaster County Commissioners for approval and recipients will be notified by email.

In subsequent phases of the plan, the Recovery & Sustainability Fund is expected to offer an additional $15 million in grant awards to Lancaster County-based businesses with 100 or fewer employees.

Economic Recovery Plan funding comes from the $95 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money that Lancaster County received from the federal government. This essential funding will help to provide a positive path forward for the local economy, which is fueled by more than 12,000 businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Learn more at RecoveryLancaster.com.