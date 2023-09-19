Celebrating progress at Recovery Day Lancaster

The 10th annual Lancaster Recovery Day aims to help start the conversation about substance abuse and mental health and provide resources to those who are struggling.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — Ten years ago, a tradition of recovery began in Lancaster.

This weekend, the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance will host its annual Lancaster Recovery Day, a time for those fighting or in recovery from substance abuse and mental health struggles to come together, share their stories and access helpful resources.

Organizers hope to help normalize conversations about these topics and show how recovery contributes to the health and vibrancy of the community.

Recovery Day Lancaster takes place annually in September, which is National Recovery Month. Organizers say that over the last 10 years, education and resources to battle these struggles have grown. That, coupled with more people with lived experience taking on professional roles in addiction and mental health fields, has helped shift the focus to recovery. Instead of being just a hope, recovery is now an expectation.

Despite these changes, organizers say there is still much work to do.

This weekend's event will emphasize unity and fellowship, with recovery support groups, massage therapists and more onsite. Speakers, bands and lunch will also be available to entertain guests.