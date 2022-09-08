Montgomery County man charged with statutory rape of Lancaster County teen

Raymond Lin, 21, of Jenkintown, is accused of sexually assaulting the 15-year-old victim at an East Hempfield Township hotel on Jan. 6, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Montgomery County man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a Lancaster County hotel.

Raymond Lin, 21, of Jenkintown, was charged after an investigation by East Hempfield Township Police, who claim he sexually assaulted the victim on Jan. 6 at a Days Inn on Hempland Road.

Lin is charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors.

He was taken into custody on Sept. 1 by Abington Township Police and turned over to authorities in East Hempfield Township.

He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail of $70,000, according to court records.