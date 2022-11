Officials with Lancaster County 911 Dispatch say a fire at Hess Flooring Inc. in Rapho Township started just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to a fire at a Lancaster County flooring company's warehouse.

Fire officials on scene say the fire started in a smaller building before moving to a warehouse.