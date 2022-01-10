Local animal rescue group will send three dogs to 2022 'Puppy Bowl'

Thelma, Patsy and Noir, who were saved by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue in Lancaster, will participate in the exhibition on Feb. 13.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Three puppies from a rescue organization connected to Lancaster County will participate in the 2022 Puppy Bowl, the rescue's organizers said Monday, Jan. 10.

Thelma, Patsy and Noir, all dogs rescued by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue, will be competing for the "Lombarky Trophy" at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, a spokesperson with the rescue group said.

The Puppy Bowl, now in its 18th year, "celebrates adoptable pups in all their cuteness and showcases the incredible shelters and rescues, as well as their staffers, who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their fur-ever loving homes," according to a press release announcing the event.

This year, 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states across the nation will bring 118 adoptable puppy players to the game.

Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue is "a group of volunteer dog lovers whose mission is to rescue, provide sanctuary, and ultimately to re-home abandoned, stray and neglected dogs in Mississippi and Tennessee and surrounding areas," the organization's website says.

Volunteers with Charlie's Crusaders rescue dogs from the mid-southern U.S., where almost all the shelters are high-kill, and then transport them to the northeast for adoption.