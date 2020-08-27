Public invited to participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Clipper Magazine Stadium

The event, which honors the 343 FDNY members who gave their lives on 9/11, will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is inviting the public to participate in the 2020 Lancaster 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Clipper Magazine Stadium, honoring the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York who died in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The event will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Participants will climb the stairs multiple times for a total of 110 stories, representing the number of floors in the Twin Towers.

“The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is an opportunity for anyone in the community to demonstrate respect and admiration for these courageous men who gave their lives trying to save others," said National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Executive Director Ron Siarnicki. “It’s also a way to show their loved ones that we will never forget them. We want to be sure that each of those firefighters is represented by someone climbing the stairs at the Clipper Magazine Stadium.”

The proceeds will benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the programs provided by the NFFF to support the families of our nation’s fallen firefighters.

For more information about the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, go to www.firehero.org.