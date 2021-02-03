PSPCA enforcement agents remove 47 rabbits from property in Lancaster County

The animals were reportedly suffering from untreated medical conditions and being kept in unsanitary cages on a property in Ephrata, the PSPCA said.

EPHRATA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA announced Tuesday that members of its Humane Law Enforcement team rescued 47 rabbits from a property in Lancaster County, citing concerns for the animals' welfare.

The rabbits were seized from a property on Church Road in Ephrata, the PSPCA said. The Humane Law Enforcement team received a tip about the animals from a concerned citizen, the organization said.

The rabbits were reportedly suffering from untreated medical conditions and were being kept in cages that were unsanitary, according to the PSPCA.

Many of the rescued rabbits were babies, including several newborns that were just days old, the PSPCA said.

It took several hours to gather and removed all of the rabbits, the PSPCA said. A number of them were found to be suffering from untreated ear infections that included painful crusting and scabbing, and all of the animals' cages were overflowing with excrement, according to the PSPCA.

The rabbits were taken to the PSPCA's headquarters in Philadelphia to receive medical care. The organization said it will soon begin finding a combination of rescue placements and adoptive homes for all of the rabbits.

Approved rescue organizations are encouraged to reach out to the Pennsylvania SPCA immediately. Those rescue organizations not yet approved can fill out this form to begin the process.

“So often our large scale rescues involve dogs and cats, but it is important to note that our cruelty work extends to animals of all kinds, big and small,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. “Whether it is chickens, ducks, goats or in this case, rabbits, when animals are in trouble, our Humane Law Enforcement team will be there. Now, we begin the work of ensuring that for the rest of their lives, these bunnies are happy, healthy and loved.”

The investigation is ongoing, the PSPCA said. Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA.