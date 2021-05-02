PSPCA removes allegedly neglected 17 dogs, including 5 puppies, from Lancaster County property

Humane Law Enforcement Officers, acting on a tip, removed 16 German Shepherd-type and one Siberian Husky from a kennel in Christiana, the PSPCA said Friday.

CHRISTIANA, Pa. — Humane Law Enforcement Officers with the Pennsylvania SPCA on Wednesday executed a search warrant and removed 17 dogs, including five unweaned puppies, from a property in Lancaster County over concerns about their welfare, the agency said.

Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, the PSPCA removed 16 German Shepherd-type dogs and one Siberian Husky from a property on Bell Road in Christiana, the PSPCA said.

The officers were acting on a complaint alleging that the dogs' owners had not been to the property in three days, the PSPCA said. Responding officers found evidence to collaborate that claim, according to the PSPCA.

After obtaining a warrant, the officers removed five puppies and their mother, along with 11 other adolescent and adult dogs, the PSPCA said.

All of the dogs were transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters to be examined and cared for by the shelter’s medical team, according to the PSPCA.

The animals have not been signed over and will remain in the care of the organization until they are surrendered by the owners or through the courts, the PSPCA said.

The PSPCA said its officers had previously been to the property in November, assisting the Bureau of Dog Law with a warrant. At the time, though without a kennel license, the owners of the property were operating as a kennel and puppy dealer in the Commonwealth housing more than 25 animals, the PSPCA said.

Six Siberian Husky puppies were removed from the property that day and ultimately adopted into new homes, according to the PSPCA.

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation, the PSPCA said.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.