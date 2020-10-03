'Prepared not panicked': Local churches take preventative measures in wake of coronavirus

From suspending the Exchange of Peace to adding more sanitizer, some churches are preparing for the coronavirus.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As worries about the coronavirus spread in Pennsylvania, some local churches are taking precautions.

From suspending the Exchange of Peace to stepping up cleaning efforts, church leaders who spoke to FOX43 say they want to be safe without causing unnecessary worry.

Calvary Church in Manheim Township, Lancaster County sees anywhere between 2,500 and 3,000 people every week. At Good Friday services this year, those who attend service will have their communion in prepackaged bags in an effort to decrease the spread of germs.

"It's something certainly everybody is talking about and taking precaution towards, and we gave kind of taken the approach we want to be absolutely prepared, but we don't want to panic," said Pastor Beau Eckert.

Eckert believes Calvary Church is one step ahead when it comes to mitigating the spread of germs.

"People are doing the fist bump or the elbow bump and what not, and so if that's what they feel most comfortable with, we're totally fine with that," he added. "We have a communion service that's coming up on Good Friday, and we've already made accommodations if we need to change the way that we do communion.

"We have a prepackaged communion plan for for that day, if we need, and a little cup almost like a creamer and then, the bread, the wafers is kind of sealed on the top of that so it's all sanitary and prepackaged."

The church is also cleaning its pews more frequently, and it has doubled its hand sanitizer stations.

"In our children's area, we're wiping down all common services and toys. In our kitchen, we're making sure everything is sanitized," explained Eckert.

Church leaders are also reminding people that if they don't feel well, they can stay home where they can watch a live stream of the service.

"Last week's attendance was down a little bit, but we think it's more of the time change than anything going on with coronavirus," added Eckert.

Pastor Eckert says it's not the first time the church has taken preventative measures in wake of a virus, and it likely won't be the last.

"Our congregation here at Calvary is very intergenerational, and there are people that have a lot of you know health struggles and pre-existing conditions and and what not, and so you know, not only with this, but just on a regular basis, our staff does a good job of cleaning and being prepared, because we know that some if even they get the flu, it can be a significant threat to them," he stated.

It's not the only house of worship taking steps against the coronavirus. The Diocese of Harrisburg announced it has suspended the Exchange of Peace and part of communion until health experts say it's safe to begin doing so.

In a statement, Rachel Bryson, a spokesperson for the diocese writes, "The Diocese of Harrisburg, at the direction of Bishop Gainer, has requested that all parishes and institutions temporarily suspend the distribution of the Precious Blood by way of the Chalice and omit the exchange of peace, effective immediately. This temporary suspension will be lifted once medical professionals indicate the high risk has passed."