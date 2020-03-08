Portion of Rabbit Hill Road in Warwick Township, Lancaster County will be closed this week

The closure will be in place while workers perform storm water and asphalt repairs. Only residents, emergency vehicles and deliveries will have access.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Rabbit Hill Road between Brittany Lane and Windy Hill Drive will be closed this week while workers make storm water improvements and asphalt repairs, the Warwick Township Public Works Department said Monday.

The project began today and runs through Friday, the department said.

A detour will be in place while the project is completed. Only residents, emergency vehicles, and deliveries will have access.

Rabbit Hill Road runs from Route 772 to Church Road in the area of Rothsville, Warwick Township. Road Closed signs and barricades will be placed at those access points.

Property owners within the Road Closed portion of Rabbit Hill Road will have access but are asked to enter the area using extreme caution. Township employees and equipment will be active along this portion of the road.